Brother of actress Kim Cattrall found dead

Lacombe County resident Christopher Cattrall, brother of Sex in the City actress Kim Cattrall, was found dead on his rural property near the City of Lacombe this weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, the actress took to Twitter to announce the “unexpected passing” of her brother, 55, who had been reported missing on Friday.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time,” she said.

Last heard from on Tuesday, Jan. 30, Cattrall said her brother left his keys, phone and wallet on the table, the front door unlocked and his seven dogs alone – a move that would’ve been out of character had he left home.

RCMP did not confirm those details, but did say in a release his body was found on the property. According to preliminary information, the death is not suspicious.