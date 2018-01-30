The City of Lacombe will be at the helm of managing services for the new regional wastewater transmission system.

On Tuesday evening, the city announced it was successful in its bid to the North Red Deer Wastewater Services Commission’s Request for Proposal (RFP) for both the management and operations services of the line.

“Council was pleased with our team’s efforts in assembling the proposal, and the tremendous job done by city administration and our operations staff throughout this process,” said Mayor Grant Creasey in a release.

“I believe that it is advantageous for us to manage the regional wastewater transmission system, given our staff’s experience managing both the North Red Deer Regional Water Services Commission (NRDRWSC) and the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission (NRDRWWSC). We have a good understanding of the resource requirements and coordination efforts to effectively manage this new infrastructure, and provide seamless operations to central Alberta residents.”

Other public and private entities, including the Town of Blackfalds, had placed RFPs, but ultimately it was Lacombe’s experience that won out. For over the last decade, Lacombe has been administrator and operator of the NRDRWSC – the “sister system” to the commission’s wastewater system – which now makes the city the common management services holder for both water and wastewater commissions.

Management services for NRDRWSC will be provided by the city on a flat-fee basis, with monthly rates of $29,395 for 2018. In 2019, that rate will jump to $29,982 and again in 2020 to $30,582.

The rates mirror services currently provided by the city for the NRDRWSC, and includes a number of services including wastewater rate calculations, multi-year capital planning, budgeting and financial supervision, annual financial statements and financial information return, administration of the annual audit and bookkeeping.

Services also include the ongoing operation of the system, wastewater testing, transmission line operations, management of line crossings, local lift station daily services, coordination of maintenance and repair, and emergency response to operation issue, as well as various administrative duties and services.

Completion of the wastewater transmission line, which began last March, is currently being completed and is set to transport sewage from Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County to a regional treatment plant in Red Deer.

The project consists of 29 kilometres of 700mm HDPE pipeline, as well as two major lift stations, including using existing infrastructure for emergency storage, and one odour management facility.

Construction is set to be complete in March of this year, with the commissioning of the system to follow shortly.