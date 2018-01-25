Winter Active Challenge returns to Lacombe

The City of Lacombe is encouraging residents to get out and get active this winter.

The annual Winter Active Challenge is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 29 and running for the next 21 days.

Getting involved is easy, says Sonya Beauclair, Choosewell coordinator and administrative assistant with the City of Lacombe’s Parks and Recreation dept. All one needs to do is form a team of five, register online and track their activity.

“The Winter Active Challenge is just a fun way to help people get more active in the winter,” said Beauclair. “We know how hard it can be for people to get outside in the cold weather and this can be a fun way for you to get together with a group of people and go out and have some fun.”

The challenge is in its 11th year and first began in 2007. Last year, there were 50 teams and just over 250 participants.

What’s neat about the challenge, however, is there’s no restriction on how or where to be active. All that matters is that people are moving and forming healthy habits – hence the 21-day cycle, which is said to be the number of days to form a habit.

“It doesn’t have to be going to the gym for half an hour every day – it can be as simple as shoveling your driveway, or your neighbour’s driveway,” she said. “You can vacuum with vigour or power clean your house as long as it gets your heart rate up.”

Those looking for a little inspiration for different activities to do can also join the Find the Right Fit program.

“We know everyone has different fitness needs and likes and with this program, they’re allowed to go out and try some of these fitness options that are in Lacombe at no cost to find out what works for them,” Beauclair said. “If they find something they enjoy, they’re more likely to stick with it.”

Find the Right Fit is just as easy to register for, and those interested are asked to visit www.lacombe.ca/living/recreation-culture/choosewell/find-the-right-fit to do so. A coupon book will then be issued, giving participants access to a number of different opportunities in the community.

Participating facilities include the Kinsmen Aquatic Centre, Burman University Gym, CrossFit Lacombe, Finding Balance, Pound Fitness, STRONG and more.

A grand prize draw for the Winter Active Challenge will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and weekly draws will be made for teams who accumulate 17.5 hours of activity.

For more information or to register, visit www.lacombe.ca/winteractive.

