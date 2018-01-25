Residential rezoning refused once more by council

Much applause was heard in the gallery of Lacombe city council chambers as a request to rezone a vacant residential lot in central Lacombe was denied 6-1.

The application asked for 5515 52 Ave. to be changed from Residential Detached District (R1) to Residential Detached Narrow District (R1-N), affording the landowner the opportunity to subdivide the lot and create two smaller lots.

Nate Rempel, who spoke on behalf of the landowner during a public hearing on Monday evening, said he believed the proposal wouldn’t negatively impact the neighbourhood. Instead, it would increase the value of surrounding homes through the development of two energy-efficient, green-conscious homes designed to fit the character of the neighbourhood.

While the sentiments were echoed by Planning and Development Services Manager Deb Bonnett, the majority of an approximately 30-person gallery crowd were opposed to what is the second attempt to rezone a lot in the area in the last two months.

Residents who live near the lot in question cited “suspect infrastructure,” such as water mains which have caused basements to flood, as well as an overused alleyway full of potholes as reasons why they opposed the rezoning. More spoke about the precedent that would be set by allowing this application to go through, signalling a tolerance for infill development to developers.

Coun. Thalia Hibbs said she’d originally leaned towards supporting the rezone, but ultimately changed her mind for that reason.

“R1-N is not a significant deviation. In fact, this zoning, with its tighter regulations has fewer allowable uses beyond a single family home,” she said. “There’s only one thing that’s jumped out at me....and that’s the constant requests for rezoning. I hear that, I get that and I can only see it continuing if we start to allow it to happen.”

What caught council’s attention most as a whole, however, was a general discontent at the idea of reducing the size of the current lots in the area, which are becoming increasingly difficult to find, not only within the community, but in others.

“They don’t make lots this size anymore. Economics simply don’t support it,” said Coun. Jonathan Jacobson. “I think there’s value in retaining these lot sizes in this particular area to see how that infill development does progress. I’m ultimately not in favour of this proposal for that reason.”

Jacobson, however, cautioned residents that while the lots will remain the same size they are for the time being, it’s likely in the future that will change.

“Developers are not a filthy breed that just looks to cram square footage in where we’re lurking. We’re like any other business owner that’s looking to fill a need in the market,” he said. “As the years go by, if these homes that are in desperate need to be torn down and redeveloped do not get redeveloped, it will be incumbent upon council to look at strategies to incentivize that, because otherwise the tax bill is going to be horrendous.”

Council voted 6-1 against the administrative recommendation to rezone, with only Mayor Grant Creasey in favour.

16 Cameron Close

The redevelopment of 16 Cameron Close can now move forward with council’s approval of changes to the North West Outline Plan.

Amendments include a reconfiguration of roadways to make the road more developable for landowners as the previous configuration limited mobility options, as well as requiring the entire area to be developed at once rather than separately by different landowners.

Changes also include an increased density from 4.9 dwellings per hectare to 10.1 dwellings per hectare, and a slight zoning shift to R1 lots and Future Designation (FD).

Coun. Reuben Konnik was the only councillor voting against the changes, due to concerns about density and traffic.

Utilities

Council gave third and final reading to the utility rate bylaw, with rates effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Monthly water rates will remain at $26.22 per month, as will the per unit consumption rate.

Bulk water users, however, will see an increase to $4.50 per cubic metre, due to the implementation of a new dispensary system that allows customers to use credit cards at the terminal and a prepaid account system.

Rates are also set to increase for waste water, due to the impending move the the regional waste water line. Monthly fixed rates will jump by 68 cents per customer to $20, while consumption will increase to $2.15 per cubic metre of effluent. Consumption is expected to increase to $2.90 in 2019, $2.97 in 2020 and $3.18 in 2021.

Residential solid waste will not increase, while multi-residential rates will increase from $1.03 to $17.27 per unit per month.

Coming up

At the next council meeting, council is expected to look at giving third and final reading to the procedural bylaw, following the creation of a separate section to deal with access to council sessions prior to council meetings.

It is also expected to explore the idea of a cat bylaw for the licensing of cats, based on a notice of motion put forth by Coun. Chris Ross.

Ross also put forward a notice of motion to reconsider the Speed Limit Survey results which came before the previous council on Nov. 14, 2016.

Coun. Don Gullekson put forward a notice of motion of his own to add a clause to the Nuisance Bylaw following Section 15 that states: “the exception granted in Section 15 shall not apply to portable high velocity leaf or snow blowers that create a noise or disturbance which may be heard in a residential building.”

The next city council meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. in council chambers.

