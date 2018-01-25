The 2018 legislative calendar has been released by the Speaker of the House.

The NDP are proroguing the last session and the House will be returning on Thursday, March 8th, with a new Speech from the Throne.

In this speech the government lays out its vision and legislative agenda for the next session.

This is quite likely the NDP’s pre-election throne speech in anticipation of a spring 2019 election; if they follow the proper four-year schedule.

What surprises will they have for Alberta this time?

In preparation for this, your official UCP Opposition Caucus will be hard at work. On January 29 and 30 we have our caucus training and strategy session and March 7 will be a session organizational day.

Here in the Lacombe-Ponoka riding, I have attended Rural Crime Town Halls with our MP Mr. Blaine Calkins, municipal representatives and RCMP. Both meetings in Alix and at the Lincoln Hall were full. All three levels of local government representatives are aware of the crisis and we are working on the federal and provincial governments to resolve these threatening and costly experiences.

There is much that you can do as well. Join your local Crime Watch. Start an official Citizens on Patrol group in your area. The structures are already there but they need your participation. Rather than fearing a violent encounter, do something proactive; own your community. Local community planning and action will be more effective than waiting for Ottawa or Edmonton governments to come to your rescue.

I attended a session with the Young Agrarians Organization. This is a program on growing the next generation of farmers. About 55 young farmers were in attendance. Sessions focused on building successful farm businesses.

I have also been active in a review of the Missing Persons Act in a Legislative Committee.

In the upcoming days, I will be at seniors housing meetings and the Alberta Industrial Heartland stakeholder information day.

I have been hearing from my constituents; rural folk who heat with coal now pay more in tax than for the coal as a result of the January 1 Carbon Tax increase. Others are shocked to discover that they are paying GST on top of the Carbon Tax – a little detail the NDP forgot to address.

There are many folk concerned that they are getting rejected for self-managed care for their senior family members, a much cheaper and more humane option than institutionalizing our elders.

I have also been receiving emails and calls regarding our Regional Red Deer Hospital being skipped over again on the infrastructure list. Cardiac and emergency care in Central Alberta will not be improving any time soon. But Ponoka hospital did make the list for some money for their laundry facilities.

2018 has started out very busy and I appreciate all of you who take the time to meet with me or contact me with your issues or concerns.

As your MLA, please feel free to call me anytime. I can be reached at (403)782-7725 or by mail at 101- 4892 46 St., Lacombe, AB T4L 2B4, and via email at Lacombe.;ponoka@assembly.ab.ca.