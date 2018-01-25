Generals soar over Eagles to ninth straight win

Games against the Stony Plain Eagles normally have heightened emotion, but the Lacombe Generals’ 5-2 win on Friday had a little more.

The team was without long-time defensive stalwart and team captain Don Morrison, who suffered a neck injury last week after an unfortunate hit.

“He ended up getting a fracture in his neck. It was obviously really scary – anyone who knows Don Morrison knows he’s the heartbeat of our team,” said Kyle Bailey. “He’s a huge part of what we do on and off the ice.

“We communicated a lot throughout the week on how we wanted to handle this. It’s very easy for the game to get away from you and get wrapped up in the emotion but I thought we did a pretty good job.”

Morrison underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Still, the team certainly didn’t want to let him down by losing on Friday at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex.

While they dominated with possession right from puck drop, it was the Stony Plain Eagles’ Scott Aucoin who found the back of the net first just over two minutes into the game. Billy Marshall responded for the Generals midway through the period, but before they could head to the dressing room with a tie, Andrew Estey gave the Eagles the lead again on the man advantage.

In the second, the Generals reeled in their emotions and got back to their game. Bailey had an unassisted goal, and Brett Robertson added a shorthanded tally.

“I think early you could see there was almost too much emotion. We were trying a little too hard, but one we settled into the game, I thought we played a lot better,” he said.

Alex Macleod widened the Generals lead, and Tanner Korchinski put the nail on the coffin for the Eagles with an empty net goal to give the Generals their ninth straight win and put them just two points behind the first-placed Rosetown Redwings.

Asked what is key to the Generals success of late, Bailey said it was not trying to do too much or go for the fancy play on the ice.

“We talk a lot about simplicity in our hockey,” he said. “Early in the year, we weren’t having as much success. We’re very fortunate we have a lot of talent in that locker room that we sometimes get away from doing the simply things. Lately, it just seems like we’re not trying to make the 10/10 play.”

This weekend, they’ll head to Saskatchewan to take on the Redwings in a two-game series that could very well make the difference between first and second place in the Allan Cup Hockey West standings.

“It’s going to be great hockey,” said Bailey. “They kind of rival an Allan Cup game every time we play them. They’re a good team, they’re deep, their goaltending is exceptional and we’re going to have to be at our best.”

The Generals will return home the same weekend as Rogers Hometown Hockey comes to visit Lacombe, playing Saturday night against the Ft. Saskatchewan Chiefs at 7:30 p.m. and early Sunday morning against the Innisfail Eagles at 11 a.m.

Game notes: Jesse Todd (two assists) was awarded the home star of the game...Shots on goal were 61-28 in favour of the Generals...Stephen Stanford had the win in net with 26 saves.

