Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s moral compass is broken.

Of course, that shouldn’t be news to anyone. He was caught for breaking the law with his trip to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas, and for someone who claims to be such a big feminist, its in poor taste for he and his party to force a female opposition MP to take the helm of the Status of Women committee against her wishes because the nominee’s personal beliefs didn’t fit Liberal policy. He has said that all of his MPs must vote pro-choice.

Now, however, he’s taking things to a whole new level, refusing to give religious groups, faith-based non-profit organizations or clubs student summer job grants unless they declare they’re pro-choice instead of pro-life.

Who, exactly, does he think he is? Has he seriously crowned himself the authority figure for what Canadians – religious or otherwise – should believe?

Maybe I’m way off base, here, but I don’t exactly think someone who was caught in ethics violations is qualified to be, nor looked up to as a dictator of morality.

Yet here we are.

If you’re religion has a pro-life stance, you either have to renounce your beliefs or lie to have a successful student summer job grant application. You must agree with Liberal policy.

Trudeau must think he’s a modern Moses, gunning to add a third set of commandments such as “thou shalt be pro-choice on matters of abortion,” and “thou shalt agree with progressive policies without question.”

Next we’ll have to pray to him in the name of the selfie, the socks and the holy hair.

He’s told media outlets his stance on this particular summer jobs grant application requirement has to do with defending and protecting Charter rights, but Canada doesn’t have an abortion law. There’s nothing setting out restrictions on when one can have an abortion, or for what reasons they’re allowed, nor is there one saying it’s allowed without question, therefore, Charter rights do not apply.

Religious freedom, however, is in there. Making such a requirement of faith-based groups is discrimination at its finest, but what’s truly frightening is people are actually backing his misguided view that anyone who thinks differently than him is wrong.

There’s that “tolerant” intolerant left again.

What they can’t see is something like this is not only discrimination, but a severe detriment to society. Religious people, groups and organizations don’t just lobby the government for abortion restrictions, or exist solely to push their own agendas. They’re often creating and implementing programs that look after Canada’s most vulnerable, from refugees to addicts and the poverty-stricken, and doing so without earning a paycheque for the work they do.

In fact, although the religiously active are only 32 per cent of all Canadians, they make up for 65 per cent of all direct charitable donations, according to a report published in 1999 called “Religion, Participation, and Charitable Giving” done by the Canadian Heritage, the Canadian Centre for Philanthropy and Volunteer Canada. The 42 per cent who are not religiously active make up just 20 per cent of charitable giving.

The same report also shows the religiously active are more likely to volunteer, and volunteer for longer periods of time. Those who attend church on a weekly basis are just nine per cent of all Canadians, but make up for 39 per cent of all hours volunteered. Weekly attendees spend an average of 197 hours per year volunteering, while their non-religious counterparts have a lower average of 135 hours.

The groups they work for rely heavily on their contributions, and bring in summer interns to help with charitable work – like feeding the poor, or helping to get prison inmates get their life back on track before they’re released.

To Trudeau, however, the work they do is less important than their personal set of beliefs, so he, as the self-proclaimed king of righteousness, will see to it that it’s harder for them to do their work.

Being pro-life is unCanadian in his mind, but answer me this: just what is Canadian about preventing and discouraging people from helping others?

If he wants to see something unCanadian, he might want to take a close look in mirror.

