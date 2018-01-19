The Lacombe Generals aren’t the only ones excited about being named the 2019 Allan Cup tournament hosts.

The City of Lacombe is “thrilled” to be the site of the Canadian men’s AAA national hockey championship and promises their facilities and amenities will help make the event a success.

“We are excited to partner with the Lacombe Generals to host the 2019 Allan Cup,” said Mayor Grant Creasey in a release issued Friday. “We look forward to showcasing Lacombe on the national stage and highlighting our incredible community spirit.”

Creasey also said he was excited about the positive economic impact the tournament would have for the community, a sentiment echoed by Community Economic Development Manager Guy Lapointe.

“Attractions such as the Molson Canadian Hockey House and all of its exhibits are sure to be a fan favourite. This is also a big win for the local businesses; we can expect an economic impact north of $1 million to our community,” he said.

“It is sure to be a fantastic week for hockey fans.”