Vipers steal victory from Wranglers

The Blackfalds Wranglers might’ve been up against the Heritage Junior Hockey League’s top team on Tuesday, but they certainly didn’t look like an inferior team.

After losing 4-1 to the Stettler Lightning on Sunday afternoon, they stepped on the ice with renewed purpose, pushing the Red Deer Vipers into the extra frame before falling 6-5.

“We saw an inspired team,” said Wranglers Head Coach Sean Neumeier. “They’re technically the best team in the league and we gave them everything they could handle and more. We probably should’ve had a better fate, to be honest.”

Skill level and the team’s potential to compete with other teams hasn’t been a question for the Wranglers this season, but the mental aspect has, often the defining factor of whether the team is successful or not.

Although they were down 4-1 early in the second, Neumeier said the team didn’t fold like they normally would. A goal from Shawn Rowe six minutes into the second was the turning point, sparking a bit of confidence that allowed Riley Mathies and Dylan Scheunert to tie the game heading into the third period.

“That second goal went in and all of a sudden there was more belief,” he said. “You could see question marks on (Red Deer’s) side and all of sudden it was 4-4.”

The Vipers’ Mack Differenz responded on the powerplay early in the third, but the Wranglers still weren’t willing to surrender, and their persistence paid off with Braden Olsen scoring to tie the game once more with just 20 seconds left.

Declan Johnston ended up being the overtime hero for the Vipers 1:15 into the extra frame, but overall, Neumeier had no major complaints with his team.

“I questioned their work ethic on Sunday. They all answered – all of them,” he said. “We just had 20 guys work hard tonight. Red Deer just had a few bounces go their way. That was the difference.”

Their next game is on Saturday, Jan. 20 on the road against the Ponoka Stampeders at the Ponoka Culture and Recreation Complex. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, they’ll play in Three Hills, then return home for Sunday, Jan. 28 to face Three Hills again. Their final game of the month will be at home against Ponoka on Jan. 30.

