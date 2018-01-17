Dear Editor,

The Primary Care Network (PCN), funded by Alberta's health care system and overseen by local doctors is helping many Lacombe citizens.

The program is province-wide and courses vary. In Lacombe, PCN offers exercise classes, urban poling instruction, a smoke cessation group, dietary advice, counselling and more.

We are very fortunate to have exercise specialist Heather Mielke teaching the specialized gym classes: Bone Fit, Balance for Seniors, Restore your Back courses and more. Many of those classes we can benefit from in Lacombe are put together, organized and taught by Heather Mielke. Heather's extensive knowledge, patience, kindness and willingness to help has changed a lot of area residents lives for the better. Many seniors who participated in the gym class with us use what they learned and continue in the gym after the course is complete.

The wide variety of programs and the expert advice from Heather opens to all the opportunity for improving their physical fitness and well being.

In our case the programs have greatly improved our health, we have lost weight, are actively engaged at the gym, regained energy and a new outlook on life.

PCN and Heather Mielke are located at the Lacombe walk in clinic and the classes are free.

- Ilse Quick and Ed Mew,

Lacombe