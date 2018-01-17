Generals named 2019 Allan Cup hosts

The Lacombe Generals will be the hosts of the 2019 Allan Cup tournament.

While rumours were swirling about the host city over the weekend, and sources close to the team confirmed it was Lacombe that would host, Hockey Alberta and Hockey Canada made it official Wednesday afternoon.

While the Generals are no stranger to the Allan Cup tournament – winning three cups and participating in 11 – General Manager Jeff McInnis said it was still hard to describe the feeling of being named the host.

“You’re excited, but also proud – pride for this organization is overwhelming,” he said. “We have such a neat group....We’ve created a culture here that we think is the right one. To get awarded with the hosting opportunity feels like we were rewarded for that.”

The Generals have hosted the senior AAA tournament once before, albeit as the Bentley Generals, in Red Deer in 2013. It came in a period of flux for the team, where they didn’t truly have a facility to call their own.

Now in just their second season in Lacombe, and their first full season in the newly renovated Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex, hosting the tournament will serve as somewhat of a second homecoming for the team.

“We feel like we belong to this community now,” McInnis said. “We’re pretty proud of that facility in Lacombe and we can’t wait to show it off.”

They’ll have plenty of opportunity to share the recently renovated facility come April of 2019, with six teams set to participate in a round-robin, pool-play event at the sportsplex, followed by sudden-death playoffs.

Being named hosts also comes as a relief for the team, who has paid for its success in recent years. Financially strapped, the team had to set up a Go Fund Me last year to help alleviate costs to fly the team to the 2017 tournament in Bouctouche, N.B.

“We’ve really exhausted our resources,” he said. “It’ll be nice not to have to travel.”

The Innisfail Eagles, who have been around for 70 years and have yet to host the tournament, also made a bid to host. General Manager and Assistant Coach Ryan Dodd tweeted they were told late last week their bid was unsuccessful. The Stony Plain Eagles were also in the mix, but have hosted the tournament three times, including in 1995, 1999, and 2007.

While no set details are being released on the tournament just yet, McInnis believes their experience of hosting once before will aid them in preparing for 2019 and promises a number of special surprises and ideas in store for fans.

“We know what it takes, and what to give the visiting teams,” he said. “We just have to figure out how to execute that.”

Former City of Lacombe mayor and bid committee chair Steve Christie thanked Hockey Alberta for their selection and says they’re excited to deliver the event to not just the community, but the hockey world.

“Our committee members are ecstatic to be representing such a great organization in the Lacombe Generals and helping showcase and promote the incredibly supportive and vibrant City of Lacombe,” he said. “Together, we have the experience, facilities and enthusiasm to make this the best Allan cup event yet.”

The 2018 Allan Cup will be held in Rosetown, Sask. For details, visit allancup.ca.

-abarrett@postmedia.com