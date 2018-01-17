FCSS gives thanks for filling fridges and hearts

Lacombe has always been a giving community and according to Lacombe and District Family and Community Support Services (FCSS), that was on full display over the Christmas season.

The Fill a Fridge program, which allows successful applicants to purchase food for Christmas their families enjoy rather than supplying them with premade hampers, saw FCSS give out $46,450 in grocery certificates.

“Fill a Fridge is about a basic need. It’s about assisting families to have food, and food of their choice,” said Jan Pocock, volunteer and special events coordinator with FCSS. “Our big number was 555 individuals – that’s a total of 296 adults and 259 children.”

Santa’s Anonymous, meanwhile, which is done in partnership with the Lacombe Kinsmen Club, made sure 210 children in 94 households didn’t go without a gift to open on Christmas morning.

“Santa’s Anonymous is purely about Christmas morning bliss. It’s not about need, it’s simply a beautiful thing where every child in our area gets a present on Christmas morning,” she said.

Numbers overall for both programs have gone up, but coincide with the growth of the community.

“As the community grows, the need grows and that’s to be expected,” she said. “The most beautiful thing is as the community grows and need grows, the giving also continues to grow. That’s something I’m so proud of Lacombe and District for. They always seem to meet the need.”

Applications for next year’s Fill a Fridge and Santa’s Anonymous programs will be accepted starting in mid-November.

FCSS, however, has plenty going on before then.

Applications are still being accepted for the New Coats for Kids program, and year-round, save for the summer and month of December, during the third Wednesday of every month, they put on a community supper.

The community supper has been running for 11 years, and Pocock describes it as a “wonderful evening of the gathering of community members.

“It’s just everybody coming together and sitting down to enjoy a delicious meal. It’s served by volunteers, and cleanup is done by volunteers,” she said.

Held at the Lacombe Memorial Centre at 5:30 p.m., it often draws between 120-140 people, and is open to anyone and everyone, regardless of their personal finances.

“I think it’s just something everyone enjoys. It’s always fun to have conversation around a supper table,” she said.

For more information on FCSS and their programming and events, visit their website at www.lacombefcss.net.

-abarrett@postmedia.com