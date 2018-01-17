County hosting Environmental Farm Plan workshop

Lacombe County is encouraging residents to update their Environmental Farm Plans.

On Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building, a free Environmental Farm Plan workshop will be held by county in conjunction with the Grey Wooded Forage Association.

Lacombe County Assistant Agricultural Fieldman Jalene Makus says having a plan in place is essential to receive funding for various ways to improve and enhance local farms.

“There’s funding available throughout Alberta,” she said. “For that funding, a lot of times you need to have an Environmental Farm Plan set up and they only last ten years. That’s why it’s important to keep them up to date and to have one for farms.”

An Environmental Farm Plan is essentially a program which finds ways to mitigate risk on farms for contamination and pollution by looking at the soil, water drainage and location of septic systems. Having such a plan in place allows for farmers to apply for funding for solar panels, offsite watering systems and other initiatives and ways to make area farms more environmentally friendly.

With new grant funding on the way from the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP), Makus says it’s the perfect opportunity for farmers to update or create a new plan to be eligible.

Anyone interested in attending, however, should note there is a bit of homework to be done beforehand.

“It’s important to register a few days before, because you have to get a few aerial photos, create a map of where everything is – where your septic system is, where your water well is, where fields and buildings are, that sort of thing,” she said.

Those interested can reserve their spot by contacting Makus at (403)782-8959 or via email at jmakus@lacombecounty.com. It’s also possible to register online, and the link can be found on the event page at www.facebook.com/events/304854603364650/permalink/324680754715368.

For more information on the Grey Wooded Forage Association, visit greywoodedforageassociation.com.

