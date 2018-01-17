Several of the Town of Blackfalds’ departments have finally moved into their new home.

Formerly home to the Blackfalds Cheemo Seniors’ Club, the lower level of the Civic Cultural Centre has now been repurposed into office space for both the Infrastructure and Property Services, and Economic Development departments.

These departments cover development and building permits, letters of compliance, assistance with the processes for subdivision review, re-designation of land, as well as other planning and environmental services.

Telephone numbers and email addresses will remain the same.

Skateboard Park equipment relocation

Council gave approval to relocate skateboard park equipment from its old location near the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena to Pine Crescent Park.

The equipment was originally removed from the location on the west side of town due to the construction of the Optimist All Wheels Park, which officially opened in June 2017. While the town did contemplate selling the equipment, the community asked for it to be moved to the east side of Blackfalds instead.

Four different locations were presented as possible homes for the equipment, including Centennial Park, the east school site, McKay Ranch and Pine Crescent. The latter was chosen by the Recreation, Culture and Parks board due to the exiting parking lot, street lights and its proximity to Pioneer Way Road.

A total of $40,000 has been allocated to the project in the 2018 Capital Budget, and is scheduled to be completed by late spring- early summer of this year.

Joint use agreement

The Town of Blackfalds and Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools are set to enter into an agreement for the joint use of local facilities.

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, council gave approval to enter into an agreement and offer students at St. Gregory the Great the opportunity to use Field House No. 3, the arena, outdoor rink, ball diamonds, soccer pitches and tennis courts at no charge. The town would be provided opportunity to use available gymnasium space and playing fields at no charge.

A previous joint use agreement was signed by the town with Wolf Creek Public School Division for the other three schools in the area in 2015.

Other council notes:

Council accepted the 2017 Audit Plan from Collins Barrow, and also moved to request additional information regarding the 2018 Canada Mosaic Mural program, which Blackfalds has been invited to participate in.

Council also accepted a change to staffing structure for the town, which will now see the position of Emergency Services and Protective Services Manager included. Administration will also be conducting a review and course of action in incorporate a municipal registries office within municipal operations.

The next regular council meeting won’t be held until Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

-BARRETT