Red Deer roped as new CFR host

For the first time in Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) history, cowboys and cowgirls won’t be coming out of the chutes in Edmonton, but in the heart of Central Alberta.

On Tuesday, Red Deer was officially announced as the new home of the CFR, not just for 2018, but for the next decade, beginning with CFR 45 Oct. 30 - Nov. 4 at Westerner Park.

While rumours circulated about the new location during the week leading up to the announcement, Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) President Terry Cooke said everyone was excited to finally have it out in the open.

“I'm just so happy to have signed (the agreement) today and to know where the home is. This has been going on a long time and it feels so good to be wanted by a community. These guys want us to be here and we want to be here,” he said.

“It's going to be great for the cowboys, fans, the city and Rodeo Canada. This is a great day for rodeo in Canada and I'm so happy to be part of it.”

During its entire 44-year history, one of the county’s premier rodeo events had been held in Edmonton at the Northlands Coliseum. Following the city’s decision to shut down the facility, and Oilers Entertainment Group choosing not to submit a bit to keep the CFR in the capital, CPRA was forced to find the event a new home.

Saskatoon also submitted a bid to host, but ultimately it was the one Red Deer - Westerner Park and the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce - put forth in December that won out.

While Brooks admitted he initially didn’t think Red Deer was taking the bid seriously, a visit several months ago changed his mind.

For Chamber Chief Executive Officer Robin Bobocel, there was never any doubt.

“I never saw us as an underdog,” he said. “We were in this to win it. It didn't matter how big our competition was going to be, we were going to take it down.”

From the start, he and Ben Antifaiff, CEO and general manager of Westerner Park, believed they had the best offer, due to the ability to house and stable the animals on site, as well as their ability to expand the event, including “Rodeo Week,” followed by Agri-Trade a few days later.

With two-thirds of Alberta’s population within an hour and a half of the location, too, all parties involved believe the new location will help visibility of the sport.

“It’s going to be another great opportunity for us to grow the sport of rodeo and to expose new people, new Albertans to the sport of rodeo,” said Bobocel. “To have us in such close proximity to them is a huge opportunity that we will not waste.”

He pegs the economic impact of the CFR between $20-30 million annually for not just Red Deer, but the region, with businesses across Central Alberta being the direct beneficiaries.

The move of the CFR down the QEII will come with a few changes, however, including a shift to seven performances in six nights to reduce stress on both athletes and animals. Saturday will be focused on youth, with a “Rising Stars” performance.

The venue, itself, will be smaller, too, than Northlands Coliseum, offering a seating capacity of 6,600, with the ability to expand to 8,000 seats. With the ability to have overflow areas with screens set up in various pavilions in the park for patrons to watch, however, no one foresees it being an issue.

“It’s going to be the hottest ticket in town,” said Cooke. “A building that’s full is way better than a great big one that’s half full, I’ll tell you that.”

Ticket pricing is yet to be determined, but all tickets will be sold through ticketsalberta.com.

For those competing, the purse is set to top $1.65 million.

-abarrett@postmedia.com