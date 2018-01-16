Hometown Hockey festival lineup released

The Flat Iron building will be the centre of all the action when Hometown Hockey comes to Lacombe Feb. 3-4.

Details for the two-day hockey festival were released Tuesday afternoon, with the festival set to kick off at noon on Saturday and run until 6 p.m., and open on Sunday at 9 a.m. and close following the end of the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party that afternoon.

On the festival side, patrons can expect a variety of interactive experiences through the Rogers Fan Hub, showcasing virtual autographs from various NHL players, a Zamboni video game as well as free hot chocolate. Meet and greet opportunities will also be held throughout the weekend, with Rich Sutter and Darcy Tucker expected to be on hand to sign autographs.

The Stanley Cup will be making an appearance at the Scotiabank Community Locker Room where attendees can have their picture taken with the most coveted trophy in sports. An augmented reality photo both will also be on site to give fans a chance to have their picture taken with a virtual version of their favourite hockey players.

Obstacle courses, hockey-themed video games, a ball hockey rink where community members can partake in ongoing pick-up games, and a pit stop where attendees can try their hand changing a tire on a replica Zamboni will also be part of the festivities.

Entertainment will see world-renowned hockey acrobat Paz bring the Hockey Circus Show to the streets of Lacombe, juggling flaming hockey sticks and pucks while standing atop a net in hockey skates. Ayla Brook and the Sound Men will provide musical entertainment, while Jamie Woodfin of Ponoka will perform on Sunday, as well as Nice Horse, an all-women country band.

The pre-game show on Sunday will start at 10:30 a.m. prior to the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens match-up. Features on Gary Sutter – the lone Sutter brother who never made it the NHL – as well as the Lacombe Rockets (1952-1965) will be shown, as well as a piece featuring Hometown Hockey co-host Tara Slone at Tailcreek Raceway.

A total of $15,000 will be donated by Scotiabank to local minor hockey associations, and there will also be a contest to earn an additional $5,000, and a 2018 Chrysler Pacifa.

As if that wasn’t enough hockey action during the weekend, the Lacombe Generals will face off against the Ft. Saskatchewan Chiefs Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and will be back at it bright and early on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. against the Innisfail Eagles.

Road closures will be in effect from 50 St. from 50 Ave. to 51 Ave., 50 Ave. from Hwy 2A to 51 St. and the northernmost section on 49C Ave.

For more information on Rogers Hometown Hockey and festivities, visit the website, www.hometownhockey.com, and find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

