Lacombe didn't see a new baby in 2017 until 11 days into the New Year, but this year, the city only had to wait 10 hours.

On Jan. 1 at 10:06 a.m., Rebecca and Devin Bos welcomed Sullivan James Bos into the world at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre. The couple, residents of Lacombe, originally expected their first child on Dec. 24- Christmas Eve - but Sullivan waited for just over a week more and ended up being born on another special date on the calendar.

According to information from Alberta Health Services, he weighed 6 lbs., 10 oz.

