There will be a few new faces and changes to Lacombe County’s leadership team, following the retirement of County Commissioner Terry Hager.

Changes include a Tim Timmons as the new county manager and Michael Minchin as manager of corporate services.

“Council is confident that these changes will enhance our already strong leadership team at Lacombe County,” said County Reeve Paula Law in a release issued Monday. “The transition of job duties has gone well, and we know these individuals will work together to achieve our strategic vision and organizational goals.

“We congratulate Tim and Michael on their new career paths and look forward to working with them and the management team to enhance our shared vision for Lacombe County.”

Effective Jan. 1, 2018, Timmons replaced Hager, but under the new title of county manager. Timmons first joined Lacombe County administration in 2000 as the manager of corporate services, following stops as an intern with the Town of Sundre, and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for both the Municipal District of Wainwright and the County of Stettler. He graduated from the University of Lethbridge with a degree in management, and obtained his Certified Local Government Managers (CLGM) designation in 2010. Currently, he is the chair of the Society of Local Goverment Managers (SLGM).

Timmons says his focus will be on providing exceptional customer service, something that stemmed from working for many years in the oil and gas services industry prior to entering the local government field.

“It has been my pleasure to work at Lacombe County for the past 17 years, and I look forward to this new role and the responsibilities that come with it,” said Timmons. “With the support of our visionary council and excellent staff, I know that we will continue moving our organization forward in a way that respects the legacy of Lacombe County and meets the needs of our citizens and businesses.”

Minchin, meanwhile, had been the City of Lacombe’s Corporate Services Director since 2007, and moved to Lacombe County in mid-November of 2017. Prior to working in Lacombe, he was the director of corporate services with the Town of Drumheller for seven years, and spent four years as the assistant administrator for the Town of Kindersley.

Minchin is a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA), a CLGM, and has a degree in finance from the University of Saskatchewan.

“I chose to come to Lacombe County for the opportunity to take on new challenges,” said Minchin. “The County is served by a talented group of people and I am excited to be part of the team that will carry out council’s vision and priorities in the upcoming years.”

