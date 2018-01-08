Excitement begins for Hometown Hockey

The buzz of excitement for Hometown Hockey is already starting, with less than a month until the City of Lacombe plays host to the Canada’s premier touring hockey festival.

Rogers Hometown Hockey will arrive in Lacombe for the weekend of Feb. 3-4, 2018 and on Monday, Mayor Grant Creasey said he was thrilled the town was chosen as one of four stops for the 2017-18 season.

“The City of Lacombe is proud to partner with Rogers to offer this once-in-a-lifetime community event,” said Creasey.

“Hometown Hockey provides us with a great opportunity to showcase our beautiful city and community spirit to the many visitors who will attend the festival, and to television audiences across Canada. It allows us to share Lacombe’s rich hockey culture and history, which began with the storied Lacombe Rockets of the 1950s and continues today with the Lacombe Generals, three-time Allan Cup champions.”

The weekend, expected to draw as many as 10,000 people to the community, is a free family-friendly hockey festival, which includes a variety of activities, music and NHL alumni appearances and giveaways. Festivities will wrap up with an outdoor viewing party of a live broadcast of the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW at 10:30 a.m. local time with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone hosting live on site from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

“Set up for Rogers Hometown Hockey takes place on February 1 and 2,” said Guy Lapointe, community economic development manager for the city. “The festival grounds will occupy 50 St. from 50 Ave. to 51 Ave., 50 Ave. from Hwy 2A to 51 St. and the northernmost section on 49C Avenue. The area will be closed to vehicle traffic; local detours will be in effect.”

Details are currently being finalized with more information including an itinerary of events on the way.

For more information on Hometown Hockey, visit www.hometownhockey.com, or check out the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/273607799791375/.

