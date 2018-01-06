LPS arrests Sylvan Lake man

Lacombe police have arrested a 50-year-old Sylvan Lake man for 10 criminal code offences and one offence of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Timothy Lind Carter was apprehended on Jan. 3 around 3 p.m. after police observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the Parkland Acres area of Lacombe.

According to police, there were two occupants in the vehicle, with both making attempts to avoid detection by police. When police members approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, the driver could not give any valid reasons to be parking at the location.

Driver and passenger were asked to exit the vehicle by police, who discovered a baggie containing a white substance, believed to be a narcotic. Further investigation also resulted in the recovery of a stolen firearm and ammunition from inside the vehicle from a residential break and enter that happened in 2012.

Carter was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a restricted weapon obtained by an offence, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm while unauthorized, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm/ammunition in a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm together with ammunition in a motor vehicle and four counts of breach of conditions.

He was remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Red Deer Provincial court.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Lacombe Police Services at (403)782-3279 or local police. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.tipsubmit.com.

-BARRETT