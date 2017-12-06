Lacombe awards Animal Control contract

Animal control in the City of Lacombe will no longer be looked after by Central Animal Services.

At their regular meeting last Monday, Dec. 27, council awarded a three contract for animal control services to Red Deer County’s Klassic Kennels.

“The city looks forward to working with Klassic Kennels over the next three years. We are confident that Klassic Kennels will continue to exceed the level of service that residents have come to expect,” said Diane Piche, acting corporate services director, in a release issued Wednesday.

“We would like to thank Central Animal Services for their commitment to the city over the past few years.”

The agreement went into effect on Friday, Dec. 1 and will continue until Nov. 30, 2020 and includes services for animal impoundment of both dogs and cats, as well as after hours pick ups and patrols when necessary.

The total contract cost is $75,600 with a yearly average cost of $25,200. The cost is based on an average of five impounds per month.

To report a missing dog or cat as lost or found, please contact Klassic Kennels at 403-340-0128 after hours, on weekends, or on statutory holidays.

During regular business hours, contact Enforcement Services at (403) 782-1269.

-BARRETT