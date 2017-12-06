CP Holiday Train arrives today

The CP Holiday Train makes its return on Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Ponoka, Lacombe and Blackfalds.

Non-perishable donations and cash will be accepted for local food banks and Colin James and Emma-Lee will perform at each stop.

It will arrive in Ponoka at 5:30 p.m. with the show to begin at 5:45 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. at 50 St. and 47 Ave.

In Lacombe, it will arrive at the Len Thompson Fish Pond at the gravel parking lot at 7:15 p.m. with the performance running from 7:30 until 8 p.m.

Residents should note that parking is limited, and Lacombe Police Service and the City have asked people park in the Lionel’s No Frills parking lot and take a free BOLT shuttle bus to the concert. Shuttle service will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Additional parking will be available at Thompson-Pallister Bait Co. and along the south section of Len Thompson Drive.

Blackfalds will be the last stop of the night at 8:20 p.m. The performance will be from 8:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the SP Tracks along Gregg Street and between Broadway Ave. and East Ave.

Blackfalds residents should note that both Broadway Ave. at the Railway Crossing and Gregg St. at East Ave. will be close to traffic from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m. Parking will be limited so those planning to attend are asked to arrive early and walk if possible.

Can’t make it on Dec. 6? The CP Train will start its trip again Dec. 7 in Innisfail at 1:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.cpr.ca/holiday-train/canada

-BARRETT