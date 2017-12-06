City, county looking for firefighters

Over the month of December, Lacombe County and the City of Lacombe are teaming up for a County-wide recruitment campaign for volunteer firefighters.

“In the past, the City did its own drive for volunteers in December, while the County would recruit throughout the year, as needed,” explained Drayton Bussiere, Lacombe County Fire Chief. “By combining efforts, we hope to better promote our teams throughout the County, as well as our need for volunteers.”

Lacombe County Fire Services oversees volunteer fire departments in Alix, Bentley, Blackfalds, Clive, Eckville, Lacombe, and Mirror. There are approximately 160 volunteers in these seven fire departments. Bussiere says that, ideally, we would like that number to be closer to 200.

“There is no doubt that our departments have seen increased in calls over the years, and like many departments across the province, it’s hard to find volunteers in rural communities who are able to help when called” he said, adding that many of them work in larger centres, which means they aren’t available for calls during the day.”

One demographic that he’d like to encourage are women who might be at home during the day while their kids are at school.

“Many of them might not have considered volunteering for their local fire departments, but they would be a real asset to our team,” Bussiere said.

Some of the basic requirements for volunteer firefighters are:

• To be 18 years of age or older

• To have a valid class 5 driver’s license

• To be physically fit

• To live in the response area.

Visit www.lacombecounty.com/index.php/become-a-volunteer-firefighter for more information.

-LACOMBE COUNTY