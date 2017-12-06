Baby Jesus missing from nativity scene

Patrons of St. Andrew’s United Church are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

During the recent Light Up the Night festival in Lacombe, two pieces of their life-size nativity scene went missing, including one of the sheep and most importantly, the baby Jesus.

“We had just done the cookies and caroling and it was such a successful evening because we had close to 300 people that had come for hot chocolate and cookies. Everybody was kind of on a high,” said Tilly Meyer, a volunteer with the church. “It was a letdown after having such a wonderful night.”

The nativity scene was put up on the Wednesday, Nov. 22. On Saturday morning, they noticed the pieces missing, with just the steel pins that used to hold them in place left behind.

The church notified police and checked local garbage bins in case the pieces had been thrown out, but as of the time of press, had not yet been found.

The nativity scene, she said, is over 50 years old and has never had pieces go missing before. They’re also pieces that cannot be easily replaced.

“Some have been going to that church for so long remember it from when they were children. Those who made it are not even living anymore so it’s quite a vintage nativity scene. It’d be pretty hard to replace them,” she said.

“We were shocked. You feel kind of violated - none of the congregation would even think of such a thing.”

When asked if they had a message for those who took the nativity pieces, Meyer said they just want the pieces returned.

“We don’t hold a grudge or anything like that. Whoever finds it would just bring it up. We pray for those people that took it and there would be no consequences if they just brought it back. We’d be so happy,” she said.

“It’s just not the same without baby Jesus there.”