Generals score in bunches against Chiefs

It was another high-scoring affair on Sunday as the Lacombe Generals topped the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs 8-4.

After losing 3-2 in overtime to the Stony Plain Eagles the night before, the Generals were happy to return to the win column.

“It was good to get the two points after the long night last night with a short bench,” said Myles Bell, who had two goals and two assists on the night and leads the team in scoring.

“All in all, it’s good to get three points out of four on the weekend and hopefully build towards next weekend with the back-to-back against Rosetown.”

It was all Generals in the first period, throwing a total of 21 shots on net. It didn’t take long for the shots start going in, with Bell opening the scoring less than three minutes into the game. Chris Gerrie and Billy Marshall also notched goals to put the team up 3-0.

In the second, however, the Chiefs found a crack in the Generals defence, and scored two goals 23 seconds apart to close the gap. Just when the Chiefs thought they could tie things up, however, a boarding call snuffed out their momentum, and the Generals responded with three quick goals from Kyle Bailey, Bell and Brett Robertson.

Bell said his team’s lapse shouldn’t have happened at all, but it gave them something to work on going forward.

“We were getting a little too relaxed, too complacent. These are good games to work those kinks out and make sure some of those lapses don’t happen against stronger teams,” he said.

“Any night you put 50 shots on net is pretty uncommon in this league, especially for goalies to stand on their head and stop all 50 of them. That’s our mindset - just direct as much rubber at the net as we can.”

The Chiefs responded twice, including once towards the end of the middle frame, and another in response to an early third-period Marshall goal.

Marshall, however, would seal the deal with a hat trick empty-netter.

“I think we’re just getting pucks to the net. It sounds really cliché but if you look at the kind of opportunities we had all night, we were swarming the net all over,” said Marshall. “We had a lot of possession with our line and the other lines kept it going. We just fed off each other.”

Although their opponents came within a goal, he said there was never any doubt they were in control of the game.

“We’re a confident group of guys. Obviously we needed to take a deep breath and figure things out a little bit,” he said. “We had a couple good shifts from other lines and got momentum back. We kind of knew it would come.”

The Generals will look to continue that momentum next weekend with back-to-back home games against the Rosetown Redwings who currently sit atop the Allan Cup Hockey West league. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Their final home game before the Christmas is against the Stony Plain Eagles Dec. 16 at 8 p.m., while their last game before the Christmas break will on the road in Innisfail Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Notes:

Myles Bell led all players on the ice in scoring with four points....Billy Marshall scored a hat trick...Sunday’s game saw the debut of the Turkey Bowl, which saw contestants bowl turkeys down the ice. The in-game promotion will return Dec. 9 and 10 during the double-header versus Rosetown.

