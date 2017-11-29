Rams quarterback to play at U of A

Lacombe Composite High School (LCHS) Rams quarterback Jonathan Erickson is officially university-bound.

One of, if not the best, quarterbacks in province at the high school level, Erickson had received several offers prior to wrapping up the post-season with the Rams earlier this month. Then, he hadn’t yet decided on where to go, but that changed on Friday when he officially committed to playing for the University of Alberta Golden Bears following graduation.

“I just felt the University of Alberta was the right fit for me as a football player, but also for my family,” said Erickson.

“It’s exciting and a relief to have it finished.”

Part of his decision was based on his familiarity with the coaching staff, who he played for over the summer.

“I love the coaches. I got to meet them playing with Team Alberta this summer, so I know what to expect, and what they expect from me,” he said. “I know they have confidence in me, so that definitely helps.”

It isn’t the first time a Ram has moved on to play football in post secondary. Last year’s Athlete of the Year and wide receiver David Mueller committed to playing for the University of Calgary Dinos.

Erickson will join a few of his teammates from Team Alberta on the Golden Bears for the 2018 season.

His first focus, however, will be on keeping his grades up during his grade 12 year as well as completing his final season as part of the Rams’ basketball team.

Outside of football, Erickson plans to study Agricultural Environmental Sciences and possibly pursue a career as an agrologist.