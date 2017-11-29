Highlights from Lacombe County council

Request to gate road allowance

A motion to proceed with an investigation of allowing gates to block off road allowances and to consider a pilot project with a gate at the entrance of the lakeshore residential area of Westside Country Estates was defeated.

Mirror Library

Council approved a motion to put the Mirror Library Building up for sale by tender for a period of three months; and further, that full disclosure be provided with regard to hydrocarbon contamination on the property.

Hwy 12/21 Water Services Commission 2018 Budget

Council endorsed the 2018 operating budget of the Hwy 12/21 Water Services Commission and received the budget for information. A letter will be sent to the Commission stating that Lacombe County has no comments or questions regarding the proposed budget.

Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Commission 2018 Business Plan

Council endorsed the estimated rates contained in the Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Services Commission 2018 Business Plan, as well as the Commission’s 2018 Business Plan, as presented.

2018 FCSS funding allocation

Council was advised that through the Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) Funding Agreement with the Minister of Children and Youth Services, Lacombe County is eligible to spend $379,570 in 2018. The programs that receive funding through this agreement are: Family School Liaison, School Resource Officer and Extended Home Support Program. In addition, there is an allowance set aside for “additional projects” in the amount of $68,040 for 2018 to cover the agency requests (below).

Council approved funding for the following community programs in 2018:

• Alix FCSS $4,100

• Bentley Community Services $10,092

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe & District $5,000

• Central Alberta Youth Unlimited $6,000

• Friends of Mirror Library Society $5,000

• Eckville Children’s Playgroup $1,500

• Eckville and Community Youth Society $2,500

• Eckville Recreation Board $ 2,000

• Lacombe and District FCSS $ 31,848

Total: $68,040

Lacombe & District FCSS Lifeline Program

Following a request from the Lacombe and District FCSS on October 26, 2017, Administration provided additional information regarding the Lifeline Program and how it is managed in the Eckville area.

In the Eckville and Blackfalds areas, the Lifeline Program is supported by “Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital”.

The report on the Lifeline Program services in Eckville and the surrounding area was received for information.

Request for licence of

occupation - CHS Canada LP

Council passed a motion authorizing the County Commissioner to enter into a Licence of Occupation agreement with CHS Canada LP with respect to the County owned right-of-way located directly east of the property located at SE 36-39-23-W4M.

Council also approved the assignment of the Licence of Occupation agreement to Richardson International Limited, pending an asset purchase agreement between CHS Canada LP and Richardson International Ltd.

Late tax payment penalty cancellation

A resolution to cancel the $246.17 late tax payment penalty levied on Tax Roll No. 3826264002 was defeated.

RCMP community consultation committees

At the October 26, 2017 meeting, Council directed the County Commissioner to look into community consultation committees with RCMP detachments in the area.

Detachments in Blackfalds and Ponoka have Police Advisory Committees (PAC) and welcome participation from Lacombe County on their committees. Rimbey and Sylvan Lake have no PACs established in their communities.

After discussion, Council approved a motion for Reeve Law to attend future PAC meetings for the Ponoka area. Council also passed a motion to direct the County Commissioner to contact the Blackfalds RCMP detachment to inquire if the detachment would be open to Lacombe County attending the Red Deer County PAC meeting.

Town of Eckville proposed meeting with RCMP

A meeting between the Town of Eckville, Lacombe County and Sylvan Lake RCMP will by held on November 29, 2017 in Eckville.

Council authorized Councillor Dana Kreil and Reeve Paula Law to attend the meeting.

