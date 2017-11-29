CACHS Knights win gold

The Central Alberta Christian High School (CACHS) Knights volleyball team became the 1A High School Provincial Champions over the weekend.

At the provincial tournament in Eckville, Alta., the team started off with a 3-0 start, and ultimately wrapped it up with a gold medal.

“They played well this weekend. A lot of hard work and time went into this season and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” said Knights Head Coach Kim Keating. “The team has played well together all season and a couple of the boys peaked in the final game which played a vital role in that last win.

“I am so proud of the boys’ hard work and dedication to the team throughout the whole season which lead to not dropping a set the whole provincial tournament and bringing home the banner.”

-BARRETT