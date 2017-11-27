Generals leave Chiefs shell-shocked

LACOMBE, ALTA. -

The Lacombe Generals weren’t about to give the now 1-11-0-1 Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs a taste of victory.

The last time the two teams met, the Generals thrashed their opponents 6-1 in their own barn. With 5:28 left in the opening frame Friday night in Allan Cup Hockey West league action at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex, the score was already the same.

By the end of the game, it was 8-3, with shots 62-34 in favour of the hometown team.

“Things were just going in and sometimes that’s the way it goes,” said Brett Robertson, who had two goals on the night. “I thought it was a pretty good game for us. We did a lot of things we wanted to do.”

Robertson himself opened the scoring under two minutes into the game. Tanner Korchinski doubled it 30 seconds later.

Midway through the period, Robertson chipped his second goal past Chiefs goaltender Ryan Demharter, before Dylan Nowakowski scored twice - once shorthanded, and another at even strength.

The Chiefs Jordan Hoffman finally responded with seven minutes left in the period, but Doug Jessey soon got it back, chasing Demharter from the goal in favour of Devon Fordyce before the first intermission.

After the first period, however, it was a different game. Although the Generals led on the scoreboard, they lost the second period, outscored two goals to one.

“That goalie change gave them a bit of momentum and they stated to believe again. It took us a bit to get going,” said Robertson, noting it can be difficult to stay focused with such a large lead early on.

“It is really tough. It tests you mentally. You’ve got to work on your mental focus and discipline, believe in the process and keep working on the process... You want to keep building on good habits. It’s kind of what the game turns into.”

In the third, the team regrouped and started limiting their opponents’ chances. Only Generals forward Chris Gerrie scored to make the final score 8-3.

“We knew coming in here after the first it wasn’t a 6-1 hockey game,” said Generals Head Coach Sean Robertson. “You’re playing against a team that’s been kicked a little bit. If we don’t prepare ourselves to be at our best, we could easily lose that hockey game.

“I’m proud of our guys for preparing to play hard and respecting their opponent and respecting our game plan.”

The Generals return to a busier schedule in December, facing the Stony Plain Eagles on the road Dec. 2, before returning for a five-game home stretch against the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., Rosetown Redwings Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., the Innisfail Eagles Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. and Stony Plain Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.

Their final game before Christmas will be on the road Dec. 17 when they’ll face the Innisfail Eagles at 6:30 p.m. at the Innisfail Arena.

Notes:

Kyle Bailey led all players on the ice in scoring with four assists. Dylan Nowakowski had three points (2G, 1A)….The Generals are now 6-1-0-1 on the season and sit second in the league with four games in hand on the first-placed Rosetown Redwings and three games in hand on the third-places Stony Plain Eagles...The student admission rate of $10 for games has now been extended to those 21 years of age.

-abarrett@postmedia.com