Take flight with Twinkle Tours

The Lacombe Flying Club is looking to lift spirits while taking area residents to new heights this Christmas season.

Twinkle Tours are back for a third year, offering a unique experience while supporting the Lacombe and District Foodbank.

“It was just a dumb idea that turned out to be not so dumb,” said Jon Fromm, a member of the flying club. “We were wondering what we could do to support the community...The support last year was so mind-numbingly overwhelming.”

Bookings begin Nov. 23 and weather permitting, they’re hoping to begin flights on Nov. 27.

Each tour lasts about 25-30 minutes and begins at the Lacombe Airport terminal.

Once in the air, they’ll take a look at the lights of the City of Lacombe, then pass over the Prentiss and Joffre area, before flying over Blackfalds and back to Lacombe.

Passengers can expect to see lights for about 30 miles around, as well as a smoother flight than they’d experience during other times of the year.

“The airplanes perform better in the winter,” said Fromm. “The air is colder so its thicker and more dense. The wings, the propeller, the engine all work better.”

Of course, the key focus of Twinkle Tours is to support the Lacombe and District Food Bank.

Last year, the flying club more than quadrupled their fundraising effort from 2015, raising $11,750 for the food bank. It more than doubled their $5,000 goal for the year.

Their goal is still the same this year, however, as Fromm says they’ve actually had to scale the event back.

“There’s fewer pilots and airplanes. A couple of the pilots sold their airplanes,” he said.

“We were hoping to fly 100 people last year. We flew 287. It was nuts... We just can’t handle that kind of volume this year. We don’t have the manpower and time.”

Each flight is a $50 cash donation per person with all proceeds going towards the food bank. The club covers the cost of gas for planes, while around six pilots supply the airplanes and volunteer their time.

Up to three passengers can go on a flight, but larger families and groups can be split between aircrafts, with a parent or guardian on each.

Flights occur from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays Nov. 27 until Dec. 22. Booking is suggested as space is limited, but walk-ins are also welcome.

To book, or find out more information, call Jon Fromm at (403)896-7175.

