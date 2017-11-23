The Lacombe Bantam Raiders football team took home the silver medal over the weekend in Tier III provincials in St. Paul, Alta.

The Central Alberta champions had defeated the Lethbridge Coyotes for the privilege to represent South Alberta in the Provincial finals, before falling to the St. Paul Bengals to capture the silver medal last Saturday.

The game started with temperatures hovering at minus 15 degrees Celsius. However, the day warmed up as the game progressed. Sideline heaters kept both teams warm.

St. Paul startled the South Alberta Champions by beginning the game by recovering their on-side kick-off on the Raiders 45 yard line. Four plays later Bengals fullback, Malcolm Steeves, barreled 15 yards for the first major of the game. Ethan Boisclair converted the touchdown and St. Paul led 7-0.

A defensive struggle developed as neither team were able to move the ball the rest of the first quarter.

Halfway through the second quarter, St. Paul’s tail back, Damon Buffalo, was able to break off tackle on a counter play and ramble 28 yards for the Bengal’s second touchdown. The missed convert had St. Paul leading 13-0.

The Raiders finally scored at the 4:39 mark of the second quarter as quarterback Cole Lardner pitched the ball left to Tanner Park, who took the ball in for a score on a 35 yard run. Lardner converted the major and the Raiders trailed 13-6 at the half.

Half way through the third frame St. Paul gambled on a second down punt. Tyler Foote, the Bengals’ receiver, was onside and recovered the ball on the 11 yard line, before Steeves ran in for his second touchdown. The convert was no good and the Raiders trailed 19-7.

Lacombe managed to move the ball several times to the Bengals 10 yard-line, but just could not push it in for a touchdown. St. Paul’s stingy defence denied Lacombe several times.

Lacombe’s defence returned the favour and caused St. Paul to take a two-point touch back, making the score 19-9 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Bengals’ defence prevailed while they added a final touchdown with slot-back Brett Halfe bulldozing the ball in with three minutes left in the game.

A two point conversion left the score 27-9 and a silver medal for the Lacombe Bantam Raiders.