The Gustafsons are cooking up a storm in hopes of earning a ticket to culinary experience in Italy.

The local family of four - including Natasha and Bruce Gustafson and their children Darcy, 11, and Sienna, 9 - are semifinalists in the Marilyn Denis Show’s Little Chef Family Edition competition.

They discovered the competition through Facebook and with their children’s interest in cooking, decided to enter.

“I think we definitely like to foster some of their natural interest in cooking by cooking together. It’s a lifelong skill,” said Natasha Gustafson. “It’s not difficult and it’s something the kids tend to anyways. They’re quite happy to help and come up with new, crazy ideas.”

Dishes and meals change up quite a bit at their house - as well as treats. Over Halloween, Darcy baked “Trick or Treat” cupcakes, which either had sweet treats like Aero bars, or more surprising ingredients like pickled onions.

They’ve also been experimenting with new ways to use cabbage, and take part in themed potlucks with friends with dishes inspired by Kenya, Germany and Armenia.

The combining of the flavours and experimenting are some of their favourite things about being in the kitchen, but the family has an interest in where their food comes from, too.

“We love that we live in a community where we can see the food we eat being grown or raised in the fields around us,” said Natasha. “In recent years we’ve been able to tour the S4 and Gull Lake Greenhouses as well as see the goats at Rock Ridge Dairy and the cows at Bles-Wold Dairy farm.”

Of course, they’ve also had plenty of opportunity to see farmers work in their fields in the fall with their combines and potato harvesters - conveniently the main ingredient they had to use to get into the finals.

After being selected as semifinalists, they had 48 hours to shoot a two-minute long video and prepare dishes with little potatoes.

“It was pretty crazy, but it was fun trying to do it together on such short notice,” she said. “I was really proud of these guys. They did most of their stuff in one take.”

Darcy made little poutine potatoes - they key, he said, was to make the gravy “nice and thick” so it stays in the potatoes.

Sienna, meanwhile, created cheese and spinach stuffed potatoes.

Bruce handled the chicken portion of the dish which included a three cheese dip and buffalo sauce concoction “loved by every dad.”

Natasha rounded out the meal with artichoke, parmesan and garlic stuffed potatoes.

“What went in them completely wasn’t staged. It really was a reflection of everyone’s personalities.”

They’ll be judged on not only their video, but their cooking skill and presentation in the video and an interview as well as a voting process.

Members of the public can vote once a day every day until Sunday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. when the voting window closes.

In early December, finalists will be chosen and invited to participate in a cook-off with Michael Bonacini from Master Chef Canada. The winners will get to go on a culinary trip to Tuscany, Italy.

“That was the carrot that really got our interest. We’d really like to win that,” she said.

To watch the video, and to vote for the Gustafson family, visit www.marilyn.ca/little-chef-vote.

In the community

In addition to the competition, Darcy and Sienna will be taking their skills in the kitchen to the Lacombe Farmer’s Market on Dec. 1.

Having been taking a weekly youth cooking class with Blackfalds Family and Community Support Services and completing the Alberta Health Services home study course, Darcy will be selling peanut brittle, while Sienna will have cookies and some sewing for the Christmas season.

Asked if they had any aspirations to become chefs one day themselves, Darcy not only responded that he wanted to write his own recipe book, but could definitely see him in the kitchen some day.

“I’d probably work in a restaurant, maybe in England,” he said. “Or somewhere in Lacombe like a pizza place or bakery.”

Already, he’s been eyeing Sweet Capones downtown and has had a lot of questions for those working there.

“I think I’d have a lot of fun there.”

