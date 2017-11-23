Blackfalds focuses on priorities in budget

The twinning of the multi-plex arena is among the top priorities for the Town of Blackfalds in 2018.

Last week, the recently elected town council began budget deliberations for the upcoming year. As has often been the case over the past decade - and especially for the last nine years - the town’s above average growth has posed challenges with keeping tax increases minimal.

This year, residents are expected see a 1.1 per cent jump in property taxes, barring any changes, as well as the prioritization of recreational facility capital projects.

A total of $750,000 is being set aside for architectural design and construction plans for the twinning of the arena.

Given the plan is to enclose the current outdoor rink used by the town, they’re also planning to put $450,000 towards a new ice rink to be located on Pine Crescent.

A new playground at Valley Crescent is set to cost $125,000, while moving the old skate park - which was recently replaced by All Wheels Park - is set to cost $40,000.

Phase two of the solar panel integration at the Civic and Cultural Centre rounds out some of the top projects at $160,000.

Last year, property taxes rose by 0.7 per cent, which worked out to about $17 extra per year on the average home.

A Budget Open House will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29 prior to the Light Up Blackfalds event from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at the Civic Cultural Centre. All residents are invited to attend.

The 2018 budget is set to be finalized before Dec. 31.

The next regular council meeting will be held Nov. 28, 2017 in council chambers.

-BARRETT