Homegrown Theatre hosting open house

If the world of acting and theatre has ever enticed you, now’s your chance to join a local theatre company.

Homegrown Theatre Production Company is looking for volunteers, and is inviting interested parties to an open house on Monday, Sept. 25.

The event will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. and is open to absolutely anyone.

“We use local actors, musicians, dancers - anybody and everybody that can do anything, whether it’s helping out back stage or taking tickets,” said Sandra Harder, who is a member of the company.

“We’re always looking for more people to help out. You don’t have to have experience to join, you don’t have to have acted before. Age and ability do not matter. Everyone’s welcome.”

Tables will be set up for potential volunteers to explore props and prop construction, set design, makeup artistry, script writing, costume making and more to give potential volunteers insight into what Homegrown Theatre is all about.

The company was first established in 2016 and is a non-profit group run completely by volunteers. The idea, however, first began in 2008 when a group of actors got together to put on the Chip Daily Show.

“We had tons and tons of people asking us when the next show was,” Harder said.

Years later, Shalee Healing, Sandra Harder and her husband Grant decided to put another one together. Their first production was the Phil Buster Variety Show, which was received well by the community.

“Now we’re trying to get serious - sort of serious,” she said. “We’re hoping to have at least 25 volunteers just for actors. We could use a lot of people.”

This year, Homegrown Theatre will be presenting “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a live radio play during the annual Light up the Night Festival Nov. 22-26.

Exact dates and event details are to be decided.

They are also working on a full-length comical drama, “Royal Descent,” to be performed sometime in 2018.

For more information, visit the Homegrown Theatre Facebook page at www.facebook.com/homegrowntheatreproductioncompany or their event page at www.facebook.com/events/120740448553621/?ref=br_tf.