Giving Blackfalds a fresh start

Gary Smith believes Blackfalds needs to get with the times.

With all of the town’s rapid growth over the past decade and a large majority of its population under the age of 40, he wants to see Blackfalds embrace technology and realize its potential.

Having a long career in high technology spanning more than 25 years, he thinks he can be the one to lead that change as he looks to replace Melodie Stol as mayor.

“We are competing with every other town on the planet, in the continent, in the country... I love Central Alberta but the reality is tourists have options. Citizens have options,” he said.

“We’ve got to really be available digitally to be part of that.”

How he wished to accomplish this is through what is known as Smart Cities technology which integrates Internet of Things technology with Information and Communications Technology to manage the town’s assets and improve efficiency.

Smart street lighting, digital referendum system, a Wifi zone and more than could help the town improve everyday life for citizens and market the town to those outside are part of his vision.

“Everything’s connected - it’s especially good for business.”

Smith has only been in Blackfalds since 2014, but he started thinking about running almost as soon as he arrived.

His political interest extends further back to when he was 18 years old and he’s been involved with various political parties.

“When you come from big cities to a small town you see so much potential with everyday life,” he said. “There’s so much that can happen here.”

He wants to get the 2011 revitalization plan for Blackfalds’ downtown going to help entice businesses to come to the community.

Residentially, he’d like to see the community slow down a bit and allow the over 100 properties available to be sold and town amenities to catch up to current needs, including health care and schooling.

“We’re in a phase where we need to stop residential development and really analyze where we’re going from here. We just went from 4,000 people to 10,000 people in 10 years,” he said.

“They’ve done a great job at town council, but just based on the rapid growth, we need to really analyze where we are and how we’re going to get to where the citizens of Blackfalds want us to go.”

Lowering Blackfalds high tax rate is also something Smith wants to explore.

As for why people should vote for him, he says it’s all about fresh thinking.

“I’ve only been here for three years, similar to most people here,” he said.

“Council’s done a great job with the skill set they have, but we need to bring in that fresh thinking, tech approach to move it forward.”

Smith will run against councillor Richard Poole. Town of Blackfalds voters will be able to see them both present ideas, platforms and answer questions on issues during the Blackfalds Chamber of Commerce All Candidate Forum on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Blackfalds Community Hall.

The municipal election will be held Oct. 16.

