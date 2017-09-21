CAO leaving Lacombe

The City of Lacombe's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Dion Pollard is leave the City of Lacombe.

Pollard announced on Thursday that he will be leaving to take on a new role as City Manager for the City of Lloydminster.

"I have had nothing but positive experiences during my time here and I leave impressed with the great working relationship that exists between staff and council," he said. "My decision is in no way a reflection on the City organization or council, but it is based on being closer to family and an opportunity to work in the community I grew up in."

Pollard replaced foremer CAO Norma MacQuarrie who retired in 2016. He first stepped into the role earlier this year on April 24, after leaving Vermilion where he served as town manager and CAO from 2011-2017.

According to a release issued by the city, he quickly became a good team leader, providing both sound leadership and guidance.

The end of his time in Lacombe will come after fulfilling his role as the returning officer for the 2017 Lacombe Municipal Election.

"While council is obviously disappointed to see Dion leave, we recognise that this move represents a rare opportunity for Dion and his family and we wish him all the best," said City of Lacombe Mayor Steve Christie.

Council is expected to announce their plans for CAO recruitment in the near future.