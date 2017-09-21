Candidates set after Nomination day

City of Lacombe

The City of Lacombe saw just one last minute candidate - Joyce M. Smith - put her name in the race for councillor, bringing the total to 11 vying for six seats. Brandon von Gunten, who previously announced he’d be running for councillor, dropped out of the race.

Mayor:

Peter Bouwsema

Grant Creasey

Council:

Wayne Armishaw - X

Sandy (Pepper) Douglas

Don Gullekson

Thalia Hibbs

Cora Hoekstra

Jonathan Jacobson

Reuben Konnik - X

W. J. (Bill) McQuesten - X

Wayne Rempel - X

Chris Ross

Joyce M. Smith

An All Candidate Forum hosted by the Lacombe & District Chamber of Commerce will be held Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

Advance polls will take place Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Oct. 11 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in council chambers at Lacombe’s City Hall.

Institutional voting will take place on Election Day, Oct. 16 at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre for continuing care residents only from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. It will also take place at the Lacombe Senior Citizen’s Lodge for Lodge residents only from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Polls will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre in the County Room. Voters are asked to remember to bring valid identification.

For more information visit www.lacombe.ca/election.

Lacombe County

Lacombe County will have a number of familiar faces returning to council chambers with Brenda Knight, Barb Shepherd, Paula Law and Dana Kreil getting in by acclamation for Division 2,3,4 and 7, respectively.

Challenges will occur in Division 1, where incumbent Rod McDermand and John Ireland will look to represent the area. Division 5’s incumbent Ken Wigmore will be challenged by Denise Sumner, and Division 6’s incumbent Keith Stephenson will by pushed by Robert Szasz.

Advance polling will take place Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Town of Bentley

Mayor:

Lynda Haarstad Petten - X

Greg Rathjen

Council:

Basil Wayne (Butch) Howard - X

Cora E. Knutson - X

Lloyd Harris Carefoot

Richard (Rick) Lee Garries

Neil Maki

Doug Talsma

A town candidate and school board trustee forum will be held Oct. 4 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Bentley Community Hall. Voting will take place from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bentley Seniors Drop-in Centre. Advance polling is Oct. 14 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Village of Clive

Council (5 vacancies):

Tracey Hallman

Dan Graden - X

Jeremy Whelan

Norma Penney

Susan Russel

Beverly Krochak - X

Lucienne Henry - X

Village of Alix

Council:

Charles Andrews

Tim Besuijen

Edwin Cole

Rob Fehr - X

Katte Felt

Arlene Gauthier

Barbara Gilliat

Malonie Grimard

Arlene Nelson-Dahl - X

Vicki Soltermann

Advance voting will be on Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Village Administration office. Election Day voting will take place at the Alix Community Hall.

Around Central Alberta

In nearby Red Deer, Mayor Tara Veer will be challenged by Sean Burke for her seat, and a total of 29 candidates will fight for eight seats on council.

In the Town of Sylvan Lake, Mayor Sean McIntyre has been acclaimed and will serve another four-year term. With six council spots to be filled, 14 candidates will work to garner community support.

Ponoka will have 12 candidates in the council race, with former mayor challenging current Mayor Rick Bonnett.

Olds and Penhold both have 13 council candidates each. Innisfail has 11.

School Board

Wolf Creek Public School District will have two elections for Ward 3 (Rimbey and Bluffton) and Ward 4 (Eckville and Bentley). Nomination deadline extensions are in effect for Ward 1 (Clive and Alix) and Ward 5 (Blackfalds and Lacombe) due to a lack of candidates.

In STAR Catholic, Donna Tugwood was elected by acclamation for Lacombe.

Town of Blackfalds

Mayor:

Richard Poole

Gary Smith

Council:

Marina Appel

Michael Francis

Jamie Hoover

Jennifer Myslicki

Ray Olfert - X

Carol Rosenfelt

Karen Sernecky

Rebecca Stendie

Nicole Sutherland - X

Laura Svab

Will Taylor - X

Wayne Tutty

Vince Wolfe

An All Candidate Forum will be hosted by the Blackfalds Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Sept. 25 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Blackfalds Community Centre.

Advanced polls will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Town Office from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Mobile polls for incapacitated voters will be held Oct. 4-14. Registration can be made by calling (403)885-6248. Polls must be requested at least 48 hours prior to the end of Advance Poll #2.

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 16. Voters can cast their ballots at the Blackfalds Community Centre from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.blackfalds.com/vote.

