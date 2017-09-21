Candidates set after Nomination day
City of Lacombe
The City of Lacombe saw just one last minute candidate - Joyce M. Smith - put her name in the race for councillor, bringing the total to 11 vying for six seats. Brandon von Gunten, who previously announced he’d be running for councillor, dropped out of the race.
Mayor:
- Peter Bouwsema
- Grant Creasey
Council:
- Wayne Armishaw - X
- Sandy (Pepper) Douglas
- Don Gullekson
- Thalia Hibbs
- Cora Hoekstra
- Jonathan Jacobson
- Reuben Konnik - X
- W. J. (Bill) McQuesten - X
- Wayne Rempel - X
- Chris Ross
- Joyce M. Smith
An All Candidate Forum hosted by the Lacombe & District Chamber of Commerce will be held Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.
Advance polls will take place Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Oct. 11 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in council chambers at Lacombe’s City Hall.
Institutional voting will take place on Election Day, Oct. 16 at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre for continuing care residents only from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. It will also take place at the Lacombe Senior Citizen’s Lodge for Lodge residents only from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Polls will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre in the County Room. Voters are asked to remember to bring valid identification.
For more information visit www.lacombe.ca/election.
Lacombe County
Lacombe County will have a number of familiar faces returning to council chambers with Brenda Knight, Barb Shepherd, Paula Law and Dana Kreil getting in by acclamation for Division 2,3,4 and 7, respectively.
Challenges will occur in Division 1, where incumbent Rod McDermand and John Ireland will look to represent the area. Division 5’s incumbent Ken Wigmore will be challenged by Denise Sumner, and Division 6’s incumbent Keith Stephenson will by pushed by Robert Szasz.
Advance polling will take place Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Town of Bentley
Mayor:
- Lynda Haarstad Petten - X
- Greg Rathjen
Council:
- Basil Wayne (Butch) Howard - X
- Cora E. Knutson - X
- Lloyd Harris Carefoot
- Richard (Rick) Lee Garries
- Neil Maki
- Doug Talsma
A town candidate and school board trustee forum will be held Oct. 4 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Bentley Community Hall. Voting will take place from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bentley Seniors Drop-in Centre. Advance polling is Oct. 14 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Village of Clive
Council (5 vacancies):
- Tracey Hallman
- Dan Graden - X
- Jeremy Whelan
- Norma Penney
- Susan Russel
- Beverly Krochak - X
- Lucienne Henry - X
Village of Alix
Council:
- Charles Andrews
- Tim Besuijen
- Edwin Cole
- Rob Fehr - X
- Katte Felt
- Arlene Gauthier
- Barbara Gilliat
- Malonie Grimard
- Arlene Nelson-Dahl - X
- Vicki Soltermann
Advance voting will be on Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Village Administration office. Election Day voting will take place at the Alix Community Hall.
Around Central Alberta
In nearby Red Deer, Mayor Tara Veer will be challenged by Sean Burke for her seat, and a total of 29 candidates will fight for eight seats on council.
In the Town of Sylvan Lake, Mayor Sean McIntyre has been acclaimed and will serve another four-year term. With six council spots to be filled, 14 candidates will work to garner community support.
Ponoka will have 12 candidates in the council race, with former mayor challenging current Mayor Rick Bonnett.
Olds and Penhold both have 13 council candidates each. Innisfail has 11.
School Board
Wolf Creek Public School District will have two elections for Ward 3 (Rimbey and Bluffton) and Ward 4 (Eckville and Bentley). Nomination deadline extensions are in effect for Ward 1 (Clive and Alix) and Ward 5 (Blackfalds and Lacombe) due to a lack of candidates.
In STAR Catholic, Donna Tugwood was elected by acclamation for Lacombe.
Town of Blackfalds
Mayor:
- Richard Poole
- Gary Smith
Council:
- Marina Appel
- Michael Francis
- Jamie Hoover
- Jennifer Myslicki
- Ray Olfert - X
- Carol Rosenfelt
- Karen Sernecky
- Rebecca Stendie
- Nicole Sutherland - X
- Laura Svab
- Will Taylor - X
- Wayne Tutty
- Vince Wolfe
An All Candidate Forum will be hosted by the Blackfalds Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Sept. 25 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Blackfalds Community Centre.
Advanced polls will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Town Office from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Mobile polls for incapacitated voters will be held Oct. 4-14. Registration can be made by calling (403)885-6248. Polls must be requested at least 48 hours prior to the end of Advance Poll #2.
Election Day is Monday, Oct. 16. Voters can cast their ballots at the Blackfalds Community Centre from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, visit www.blackfalds.com/vote.
-BARRETT