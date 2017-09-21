Blackfalds sets nomination day record

After two terms of acclamation, Town of Blackfalds residents will finally have a plethora of candidates to choose from when they head to polling stations next month.

A total of two candidates will vie to replace current and outgoing Town of Blackfalds Mayor Melodie Stol - Coun. Richard Poole and newcomer Gary Smith.

More impressive, however, is the number of candidates entering the race for a seat on council - a whopping 13.

“It’s the most candidates we’ve ever had, at least through the past seven elections,” said Stol. “It’s a pretty impressive number.”

While she will be stepping away from a career in politics, she said it’s exciting to see so many take interest in engaging with their communities.

Involving more people in the election process was identified as a weakness in Blackfalds’ strategic plan. Now the town, among many others in Central Alberta, are seeing more become involved. Whether it’s because of the political climate provincially or federally or improved communication between municipality and residents, she couldn’t say, but said it would bode well for the community in the end.

“Blackfalds hasn’t been unique in our struggle to get additional candidates,” she said. “Maybe this is a starting part for a new surge in people stepping forward and joining and helping their communities.”

The official candidate list for Blackfalds is as follows:

Mayor:

• Richard Poole

• Gary Smith

Council:

• Marina Appel

• Michael Francis

• Jamie Hoover

• Jennifer Myslicki

• Ray Olfert - X

• Carol Rosenfelt

• Karen Sernecky

• Rebecca Stendie

• Nicole Sutherland - X

• Laura Svab

• Will Taylor - X

• Wayne Tutty

• Vince Wolfe

An All Candidate Forum will be hosted by the Blackfalds Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Sept. 25 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Blackfalds Community Centre.

Advanced polls will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Town Office from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Mobile polls for incapacitated voters will be held Oct. 4-14. Registration can be made by calling (403)885-6248. Polls must be requested at least 48 hours prior to the end of Advance Poll #2.

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 16. Voters can cast their ballots at the Blackfalds Community Centre from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.blackfalds.com/vote.