Beautifying Lacombe one tree at a time

The Lacombe Dog Park just got a little greener.

On what was a cold, rainy Tuesday morning, dignitaries and community members gathered at the park on Len Thompson Drive to celebrate the planting of 24 trees and shrubs which came through Nowco Home Hardware’s successful application for a Tree Canada grant.

“The City of Lacombe is happy to be the recipients of the Tree Canada grant for these beautiful trees and shrubs which provide both immediate and long-lasting benefits for our new dog park,” said Mayor Steve Christie.

“We are proud to have community partners such as Nowco Home Hardware that have a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.”

A total of 38 Home Hardware stores across Canada received grants from Tree Canada this year. Over the past 25 years, they’ve planted 24,000 trees worth $1,200,000.

Tyler Nowochin with Nowco Home Hardware said it was fantastic to be part of the program.

“It’s just beautifying the communities that Home Hardware’s apart of. We always plant them in nice, natural areas, areas that need to be spruced up a bit,” he said. “More trees is always good.”

The trees planted include a mixture of hardy and native trees, including four dogwood trees, northern tamarack, alpine current, a couple oak trees and more.

“I’m sure the dogs will enjoy those. There’s a variety of benefits to trees and tree planting. Dogs benefit from them just as much as humans,” said Gerard Fournier, A Tree Canada community advisor for southern Alberta.

“We all need oxygen and shade from the hot sun.”

Home Hardware has planted over 20,000 trees as one of Tree Canada’s longest corporate sponsors.

Tree Canada, the country’s largest and oldest non-profit, charitable tree organization, is celebrating 25 years of planting and nurturing over 80-million trees across the country.

For more info, visit www.treecanada.ca.