RCMP looking for Alix armed robbery suspect

ALIX, ALTA. -

On September 12, 2017 a local hotel was robbed by an armed male and the Bashaw RCMP are investigating and seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect.

At 6:56 p.m., Bashaw RCMP received a 911 call and responded immediately to a report of an armed robbery. The male entered the hotel bar at 6:50 p.m., carrying what appeared to be a long barrelled firearm. He pointed the firearm at patrons and a hotel worker and demanded cash from the till and the VLT’s. Once he received the cash, he fled out the front and was seen to get into the passenger side of a dark colored SUV which headed eastbound.

No one in the bar was injured during this incident.

The license plate on the vehicle was determined to be stolen. Patrols by Bashaw and Stettler RCMP members did not locate the vehicle.

The male suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 6'0" tall/thin

Wearing dark shoes with white soles / dark coloured hoodie with a white design on the left breast, dark coloured hat with a design on front, black sunglasses, dark gloves and a white and dark coloured tight bandana on his face.

The driver of the vehicle was male, but no description is available.

The Bashaw RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying this suspect. If you have information about this investigation, please call the Bashaw RCMP at 780-372-3793 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

-Bashaw RCMP