Rams struck by Lightning

There was little thunder from the Lacombe Composite High School Rams and a whole lot of lightning from their Hunting Hills High School opponents as they fell 28-3 Friday at MEGlobal Athletic Park.

Unable to get their offence going, the Rams were forced to take a knee in their endzone on multiple occasions, conceding four safeties by game’s end.

The result marred the shine of their season opening victory – a sound 42-17 win over the Notre Dame Cougars – dropping them to 1-1 on the season. Rams Head Coach Jason Petrie wasn’t too concerned by the loss, chalking it up to an off-night for his team.

“It was just a weird game for us,” he said. “Last weekend we put up 42 (points) in the second half so we can put up offence. We just couldn’t get in a rhythm. We couldn’t get in a groove.”

Missing a few key offensive lineman – including two Petrie described as being the best in the league – Grade 10 student athletes were asked to step up. The Lightning were well prepared, however, for the Rams’ passing game and put the pressure on early and consistently throughout the game, the kind of pressure younger players weren’t used to.

Snaps were thrown in behind quarterback Jonathan Ericson, forcing the team to double back on several occasions, or give up possession completely.

Although Petrie gave credit to his defence for playing well, it did little to help them offensively.

Lacombe’s only score came as a field goal by Jack Bahler with two minutes left in the game. As a whole, the team was a -78 in rushing yards.

Marching the ball, not to mention discipline and limiting penalties will be something the team will work on over the course of the next two weeks as they prepare for their next game against the Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Raiders Sept. 21 at MEGlobal Athletic Park.

“There’s things we need to improve on, things we need to get better at,” said Petrie.

“I don’t think I’m going to take too much stock out of this game. We’re in week two and I’m not going to hit the panic button and I’m sure none of our coaches are going to hit the panic button.”

The following week they’ll host their first home game of the season Sept. 29 as they take on the Notre Dame Cougars, who they defeated in the first game of the season.

