RED DEER -

The Town of Blackfalds has seen a lot of positive steps forward during Richard Poole’s 19 years on council, and that’s a trend he’d like to see continue should he be elected mayor Oct. 16.

Following the decision of Blackfalds’ long-time mayor, Melodie Stol, not to seek re-election on Tuesday, Poole announced he’d be running for the position, giving up his seat as councillor.

“Mel was doing a wonderful job. As council, we all work well to support each other and until she decided she wasn’t going to run, I was quite happy because we were doing positive things,” he said.

“I’m here for the council and for the town. I’m not here to put another line on my resume.”

Amongst current council members, Poole has been in Blackfalds the longest, coming to the municipality in 1979. Elected in 1998 alongside Stol, he’s been a pillar on council, serving on numerous boards and committees including the Red Deer River Watershed Alliance, Municipal Emergency Management and Recreation, Culture and Parks board.

During his tenure as councillor, he’s seen the finishing of the shell of the arena, which was taken over by the Town from the Ag Society, as well as the entirety of the Abbey Centre project, the development of the skateboard park, the move from the FCSS building into the Civic Centre, and more recently, the All-Skills Park.

All have been steps in the right direction for Alberta’s fastest growing municipality, and he wants to capitalize on that momentum.

“Each year there has been a myriad of exciting things that have happened,” he said. “My vision is to continue with the positive change we’ve experience over the last number of years – talking with people to find out what we need to do, expand our commercial base…. you’ll see there are indications of commercial things happening – Elkay Development, Blackfalds Crossing et cetera.”

Aside from economic development, however, he also wants to focus on moving forward with recreation and facilities to support growing needs of young families in Blackfalds, including the support of the Dual Ice Development Society (D.I.D.S.) and their plan to enclose the current outdoor rink to create a second indoor ice surface.

“D.I.D.S. is very active in our town and it’s in our long-range plan. We need to find a way to really make that come together,” he said. “We want to make ourselves a really open and exciting community to be in.”

Poole will have some competition in vying for the mayor’s chair, with Gary Smith also running for the position at present.

More could come forward in the next week as well, with Nomination Day set for Sept. 18. It will be a bit of a new situation for Poole, who’s seat on council was won by acclamation the last two terms. Still, it’s one he’s looking forward to.

“I’m excited about the campaign that’s coming forward. I’m looking forward to talking to everybody in Blackfalds and everything we can do,” he said.

A candidate forum will be held Sept. 25. The election will be held on Oct. 16.