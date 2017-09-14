McQuesten seeking re-election

Things are too exciting in the City of Lacombe for Bill McQuesten to step away from council just yet.

He’s been on council for 13 years over the last two decades, including a term as mayor, but he will be seeking re-election to council during next month’s municipal election.

“I still have the commitment to the community,” he said. “I still see and have a vision for the future.”

That vision includes seeing a number of projects through - including the development of the West Area.

“Things move slowly in municipal government. People don’t realize that,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming, but I want to be part of that. It’s something that sparks me, keeps me excited.”

In fact, while he hasn’t been serving consecutively on council, he’s had a hand in a number of projects in the city.

As the first chair of the regional water commission, he was instrumental in getting water to the area which is now helping Lacombe develop the west area.

He also pushed to get the Trans Canada Trail in Lacombe, rather than Stettler where it was originally supposed to go.

“I’ve got a lot of heart and soul in this community. I just want to keep active, keep going,” he said.

“We are now going to be in a position to stimulate economic growth and that’s very exciting to me.”

No “hot items” are on the table in terms of projects, but there are a few things in the works he’s looking forward to, including a bit of restructuring with the Lacombe Regional Airport.

“It’s going to have a different flavour of support. It will look a little different, but it will stay in the same area,” he said.

A member of the Lacombe Foundation as well, he said the board is working on improving facilities for seniors, including an expansion of the senior’s lodge.

Perhaps a minor issue to some, he’s also looking to pave the way for better safety in the community by putting in sidewalks in areas that do not currently have them.

“It’s always put on the back shelf and councillors are now becoming more supportive,” he said. “Let’s set aside a budget every year for them and do something about it.”

As for why people should vote for him, he said his biggest asset his experience. He has a business background and a degree in economics.

“There will be at least two new faces on council, but we still need a bit of salt,” he said. “It’s a steep learning curve and the biggest thing is learning you can’t change the world. Sometimes it just takes 20 years.”