The Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the award recipients for the following award categories:

Citizen of the Year - Ellen Corea

Lifetime Achievement - Irene Prins

Farm Family of the Year - Ko Bruning and family

The Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the top three finalists in the category of ‘People’s Choice for Customer Service.’

The three finalists are:

• Scott Beauclair and Darryl Deutsch, Napa Auto Parts

• Katelyn Keddy, Soapy’s Car and RV Wash

• Jason Burns, Cilantro & Chive

The winner will be announced at the Gala.

At this year’s event, attendees will experience ‘Canada, 150 ago’ with a vintage theme celebrating our country’s sesquicentennial birthday. Musical guests will be Jo-Jo O and the Woods.

Nominees and awardees will be recognized at the 2017 Business & Community Awards Gala on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

Tickets cost $75 each or $500 per table and are on sale for the general public at the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce office, 6005-50th Ave, Lacombe, open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or on our website at www.lacombechamber.ca

To purchase tickets or for more information, please call (403) 782-4300.

-LACOMBE AND DISTRICT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE