The Town of Blackfalds has issued a fire ban. This is due to the warm dry conditions. No outdoor burning of any kind is allowed during a fire ban No new fire permits will be issued, and any existing permits are hereby cancelled.

Allowed:

• Gas/propane stoves, barbecues and portable propane fire pits are permitted but must be attended at all times.

Prohibited:

• No recreational fires (or other open fires) are permitted in the Town of Blackfalds under this ban.

• The burning of any wood, charcoal briquettes, including the use of Fireworks is prohibited.

This ban remains in effect for the Town of Blackfalds until further notice.

-TOWN OF BLACKFALDS