Rams stampede past Cougars

The Lacombe Composite High School Rams reminded the Notre Dame Cougars that class was back in session, schooling their opponents 42-17 last Thursday.

The victory marked their first of the Central Alberta High School Football League season. While the Rams were technically the visiting team at ME Global Athletic Park - once again the setting for all league games this season - they aimed to make sure the Cougars knew whose turf they were really playing on.

“We stuck to the basics,” said Rams quarterback Jonathan Ericson, now in his final season with the team.

“We went quick game, took what we got and marched down the field... I knew what we had and I was confident in my teammates and our ability to play. I knew we would come together once the lights started shining.”

The Rams pressed offensively early on, but it was the Cougars who would strike first with a field goal to go up 3-0, following that up minutes later on a Josh Burke touchdown to make it 10-0.

The Rams, however, soon made a field goal of their own, bringing them within one before the half.

The second half was when the Rams offence started to see some results on the scoreboard, including tallies by Richard Jans, Logan Ellis and Simon Gray.

Rams Head Coach Jason Petrie wasn’t surprised by the change.

“If you watch the first three offensive series, we were executing fairly well. We had some critical penalties at critical times that brought things back,” he said.

“We had to make a few adjustments at halftime and our kids, our staff picked up on what we needed to fix. We fixed it and came out and drove the ball in the first two possessions of the second half and took control of the game.”

It wouldn’t be until the final quarter that the Cougars would score again on an Issac Colosimo touchdown, but it wouldn’t be enough to swing momentum in their favour.

Petrie gave credit to the Cougars who were last year’s league champions, and a team that has since lost much of its veteran presence.

“They’re young,” he said. “Last year, that Notre Dame team was one of those teams that was exceptional - they were a top tier team in the province.

“They’re going to get way better.”

Still, the season is early for the Rams who will face the Hunting Hills High School Lightning next on Sept. 8 at MEGlobal Athletic Park.

The Lightning also opened their season on a positive note, defeating the Lindsay Thurber High School Raiders 51-20 last Friday.

“We got a lot of things to work on, too,” Petrie said. “We’re not there yet by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s something to build on for sure.”

Friday night’s game will start at 7:30 p.m.