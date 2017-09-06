With cooler, fall temperatures on the horizon, the sun set on the final Music in the Park performance of the season last Wednesday.

Capping off the season was SuperTrucker, who filled in last minute for the Brad Abel Band. As was the case with every concert this summer, Lacombians still turned out in droves.

“We had a wonderful year. We had great turnout, we were pleased with all the bands, our donations were up from last year and we’re all ready for next year, actually,” said Ellen Corea, who sits on the Music in the Park board and was an integral part of getting Music in the Park going four years ago.

Highlights of the season included some of the new bands that performed, which she says people responded well to, and of course, the opening of the Echo Stage.

“The bands are really loving the stage. We’re really pleased with that project,” she said. “One of the projects we’re working on now is putting lights on the stage... We’re finding later in August it gets a little dark on the stage so we’re going to add lights.”

Although the summer portion of the Music in the Park series is over, it isn’t the last of the musical entertainment for the year.

As part of the Culture and Harvest Festival, performances will be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Agricultural Pavillion at the Lacombe ag grounds.

Carlie Reirson, Randy and Rai Smith, the Wildrose Harmonizers, and Gospel 720 will be among performers.

“We’re really happy because these are bands that we normally aren’t able to put on for Music in the Park in the summer,” Corea said. “They’re more folksy, quieter bands, so we’re really pleased to showcase them during the festival.”

Potentially, there may be a concert as part of Light Up the Night in November, as well.

As for the fifth season of Music in the Park, local residents will have to wait until Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

To stay up to date on Lacombe Performing Arts Centre Foundation events, visit them at www.facebook.com/Lacombe-Performing-Arts-Centre-Foundation.