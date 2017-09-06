Hometown Hockey coming to Lacombe

Hometown Hockey is coming home.

The City of Lacombe was announced Wednesday morning as one of 24 host communities for what is known as Canada’s ultimate touring hockey festival - the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour.

“This is an amazing opportunity for local residents to celebrate our love for hockey and sports, our community spirit, and to showcase Lacombe to Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” said City of Lacombe Mayor Steve Christie in a release issued Wednesday morning.

“On behalf of council, I thank the organizers of the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour for selecting our beautiful little city for this fun, community-focused event.”

The event, presented by Scotiabank and Dodge, will roll into town Feb. 3-4, 2018. The festival is free for all ages to attend, and promises a wide variety of activities, from mini sticks and table hockey games, to hot chocolate, musical entertainment and visits by local celebrities and NHL alumni.

It will also feature a live viewing party for an all-Canadian NHL matchup - the Ottawa Senators will take on the Montreal Canadiens - hosted by Central Alberta’s Ron MacLean, and Tara Slone.

“From having the honour of being on RMC campus over Remembrance Day weekend to shining a light on the recovery efforts in Williams Lake come January, Rogers Hometown Hockey connects Canadians all across the country,” said Ron MacLean.

“Every Sunday, we pull out the hockey roadmap and discover a part of Canada and ourselves.”

“It’s amazing to me that we are on season four of Rogers Hometown Hockey and there are still so many wonderful places in this country that we have left to discover,” said Tara Slone.

“We have been welcomed so graciously by Canadians from coast-to-coast and I’m looking forward to feeling that warmth, hospitality and excitement from this year’s group of hometowns.”

As the date draws closer, Lacombe and area residents are invited to stay up to date on all th eplanning via the city’s website, www.lacombe.ca, as well as Facebook and Twitter pages.

To find out more on the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour, visit www.sportsnet.ca.

