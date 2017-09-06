Lacombe County has issued a Fire Ban for the County. No new fire permits will be issued, and existing permits are hereby cancelled.

No burning barrels are permitted under this ban. Fires for cooking or warming purposes, gas/propane stoves, barbecues and portable propane fire pits are permitted, but must be attended at all times.

This ban remains in effect until further notice.

The fire ban for Lacombe County, however, does not affect residents within the City of Lacombe.

The Lacombe Fire Department recognizes the dry conditions within the city limits, but says that adherence to section 13 of the City of Lacombe’s Fire Services Bylaw 389 (http://www.lacombe.ca/home/showdocument?id=1923) is sufficient to keep the risk low and allow citizens to continue enjoying backyard fires in their regulation-compliant fire pits.

LFD reminds residents to use caution when having a fire, and ask that all fires remain attended at all times and are in compliance with Bylaw 389.