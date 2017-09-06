BLACKFALDS, ALTA. -

Rebecca Stendie believes it’s time Blackfalds council better reflected the town it represents.

A mom of four kids ranging from just six months old to eight years of age in a town full of young families, she’s confident she has the right perspective to better address needs in the community.

“What council needs right now is a younger generation who is living in the community dealing with these things in the moment, things that affect them personally, not just their grandkids,” Stendie said. “Blackfalds deserves better.”

Stendie will be looking to snag one of six seats on a council that has never been elected - a big part of the reason she’s running this election, though she’s contemplated the idea for about seven years.

Four years ago, she went to the polls to cast her ballot to discover her only option was for mayor.

“I was devastated there wasn’t more people running last time - if I had known, I would’ve ran last election,” she said. “The people of Blackfalds deserve a choice.”

Her hope is that she can be one of those choices, promising to work with residents and promote a fiscally responsible, accountable and practical minded municipal government.

While she gives credit to the current council for helping to improve economic development within the town, she says there are now a new set of deficiencies in the community that desperately need to be addressed.

Chief among them are a lack of services that would keep Blackfalds residents within the community, rather than travelling to nearby Lacombe or Red Deer.

“Council is doing a great job bringing infrastructure in and getting a worker base built, but they need to start putting in place health care for the people that live here,” she said.

“We have one full-time doctor. We have no high school…. I spend my day talking to other parents. These are the things that consistently come up. They’re ongoing issues in our community that are not being addressed by council.”

She’d like to see more push from the municipality in getting a high school in town earlier, as well as more initiative in marketing Blackfalds to create new growth, bring in more business and improve accessibility for healthcare.

As well, she’d like to assess the BOLT transit system, and adjust hours, which she says don’t currently have early enough hours for those working early in the morning, or heading to school outside the community.

Providing and sustaining support for the RCMP, FCSS and community groups with regards to rising domestic violence in the community is a goal of hers, too.

Beyond her own platform, however, and whether or not community support earns her a seat on council, Stendie is hoping to improve voter turnout within Blackfalds.

“Even if I don’t get in, if I can get people out to vote, I would be tremendously thrilled,” she said. “I very strongly believe if you want a say, then it’s your responsibility to vote.

“Blackfalds has a choice.”

Those looking for more information are invited to take a look at Stendie’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/votestendie.

Stendie joins Jennifer Myslicki, James Hoover, Marina Appel, Laura Svab and Michael Francis as potential new faces for Blackfalds council. Incumbents Ray Olfert, William Taylor and Richard Poole are seeking re-election.

Nomination Day is Sept. 18, and a candidate forum will be hosted by the Blackfalds Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 25.

The 2017 municipal election will take place Oct. 16.

